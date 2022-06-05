Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) by 2,646.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.75% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a market cap of $649.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of -0.70. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $46.91.

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

