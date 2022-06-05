Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) by 114.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,937,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.89% of Express worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Express by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Express stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Express had a negative return on equity of 137.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

