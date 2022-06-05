Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,783 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in News were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of News in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in News by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in News by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in News by 127.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $17.47 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.39.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

