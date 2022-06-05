Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $5.72 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 187,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $37.18 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.