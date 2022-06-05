Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,991,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 37.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Ambev by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.