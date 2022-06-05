Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 27,900 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.80% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 170,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 571.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 151,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 128,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 944,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 107,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

