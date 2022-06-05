Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 95,400 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 242.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Harmony Biosciences worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valor Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,873,000 after purchasing an additional 309,428 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 287,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 186,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $6,368,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $295,094.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 418,251 shares of company stock worth $19,942,474 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $44.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.63. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

