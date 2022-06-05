Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 134,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Castle Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

CSTL opened at $19.10 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $78.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

