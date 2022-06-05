Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 13,088 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.90% of Acme United worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 443.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.95. Acme United Co. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $46.19.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

