Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 170,700 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 170,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 2,155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $339.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.92.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Waters’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.33.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

