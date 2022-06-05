Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 17,100 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.97% of Natural Alternatives International worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAII opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

