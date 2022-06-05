Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 18,300 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.07% of Flexsteel Industries worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $51.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $109.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $140.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

