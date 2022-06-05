Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,020 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.67% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KZR opened at $5.04 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 35.25, a current ratio of 35.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $304.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

