Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 23,275 Shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.42% of Natural Health Trends worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NHTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Natural Health Trends by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Health Trends by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NHTC stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,143.02%.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

