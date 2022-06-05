Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.01% of C&F Financial worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

CFFI stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. C&F Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $177.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05.

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In related news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on C&F Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

