Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 28,137 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.26% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,460 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 588,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGS stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $187.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.59. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $27,623.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $33,694.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,982.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $91,592. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

NGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

