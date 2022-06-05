Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 288,100 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.177 dividend. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Macquarie started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

