Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 32,000 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of CMC Materials worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403,767 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 737,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,879,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 622,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 386,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CCMP stock opened at $180.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.14.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CL King lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

