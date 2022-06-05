Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 72,033 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,033 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Maxar Technologies worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,982,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,071,000 after acquiring an additional 32,322 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,775,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,221 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,739,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,195,000 after acquiring an additional 95,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,324,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,503,000 after acquiring an additional 192,732 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,714,000 after acquiring an additional 113,092 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $146,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAXR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

