Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 9,063 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 392,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.60% of Primis Financial worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Primis Financial by 234.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 69,832 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Primis Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Primis Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,073 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Primis Financial by 78.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primis Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRST. Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other news, COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. bought 3,190 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $43,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,786 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $65,998.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $570,438. Company insiders own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.