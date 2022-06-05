Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 206,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sunnova Energy International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.27. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

