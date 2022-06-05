Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.69% of Nicholas Financial worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, FMR LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 8,106 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $78,628.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,425,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,523,780.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 2.57%.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

