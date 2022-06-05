Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Ultra Clean worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 19.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 115,128 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 32.0% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 160,499 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 110.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UCTT opened at $32.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $564.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

