Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of H&R Block worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 205,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 847,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,210,000 after buying an additional 292,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,444,000 after buying an additional 332,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $35.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

H&R Block Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

