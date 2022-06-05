Reviewing American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) & Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Power and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 15.34% 10.65% 2.78% Clearway Energy 1.27% 0.52% 0.13%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Electric Power and Clearway Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 0 1 6 0 2.86 Clearway Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83

American Electric Power presently has a consensus price target of $103.98, indicating a potential upside of 1.99%. Clearway Energy has a consensus price target of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.10%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than American Electric Power.

Volatility & Risk

American Electric Power has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Clearway Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Electric Power and Clearway Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $16.80 billion 3.12 $2.49 billion $5.23 19.49 Clearway Energy $1.29 billion 5.51 $51.00 million $0.13 269.69

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy. American Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearway Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Electric Power pays out 59.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clearway Energy pays out 1,084.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Electric Power has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Clearway Energy has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Clearway Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Clearway Energy (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,370 MW thermal equivalent capacity of steam and chilled water. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

