Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down to $31.03

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.03, but opened at $29.81. Revolve Group shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 2,284 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,464.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $5,153,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,885 shares of company stock worth $19,102,294 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 1,478.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

