Rhumbline Advisers Acquires New Shares in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Expro Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,405,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,514,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,077,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,908,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,735,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expro Group alerts:

In related news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XPRO opened at $14.11 on Friday. Expro Group Holdings has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $295.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Expro Group Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.