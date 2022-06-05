Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,530 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of QuinStreet worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,952,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,522,000 after acquiring an additional 812,654 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,283,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 738.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 320,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 32.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 122,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 23.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 116,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Simons purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,064.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QNST stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $595.78 million, a P/E ratio of 155.31 and a beta of 1.03.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $150.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QNST. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

