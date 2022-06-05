Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,591 shares of company stock valued at $141,464. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $5.14 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $480.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

