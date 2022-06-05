Rhumbline Advisers Sells 539 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Phreesia worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 15.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 268,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.12.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PHR stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

