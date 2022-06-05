RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in RLI were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in RLI by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other RLI news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $119,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $121.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.40.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.41. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.60.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

