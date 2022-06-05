Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Investment analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $261.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.69 and a 200-day moving average of $239.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $277.00.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at $732,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,973,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,892,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Valmont Industries by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

