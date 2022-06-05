Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $192.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup to $192.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.80.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $184.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $183.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.53, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.89 and a 200 day moving average of $215.51. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,735 shares of company stock worth $26,965,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

