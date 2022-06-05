Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Trading Down 12.1%

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) traded down 12.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.49. 4,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,565,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.72.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Polarity Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $861,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $33,819,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,424,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,714 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

