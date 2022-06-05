Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Sets New 1-Year High at $201.70

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $201.70 and last traded at $201.40, with a volume of 1611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAFM. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.67.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $6.97. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 15.34%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 40.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

