Scott A. Rosenberg Sells 1,957 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $87.28 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.03 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.06 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.64.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $200,467,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.