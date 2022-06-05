Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Trading Up 2.9%

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $139.17 and last traded at $139.17. Approximately 1,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,310,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $272,043.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at $96,125,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,717,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,500 shares of company stock worth $9,625,039 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 34.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,295,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 543.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 807,977 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

