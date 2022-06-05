SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Stake Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.10% of SeaSpine worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in SeaSpine by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 59,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SeaSpine by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SeaSpine by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SeaSpine by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPNE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.29. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

