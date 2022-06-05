Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) versus Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Shapeways alerts:

This table compares Shapeways and Dogness (International)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shapeways $33.62 million 2.32 $1.76 million N/A N/A Dogness (International) $24.32 million 2.85 $1.51 million N/A N/A

Shapeways has higher revenue and earnings than Dogness (International).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Shapeways and Dogness (International), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shapeways currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 151.57%. Given Shapeways’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Dogness (International).

Volatility & Risk

Shapeways has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dogness (International) has a beta of 5.39, suggesting that its share price is 439% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Shapeways shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shapeways and Dogness (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shapeways N/A -40.88% -23.09% Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shapeways beats Dogness (International) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shapeways Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand. It provides additive manufacturing services, such as 3D printing, rapid prototyping, and design services; and traditional manufacturing services, including injection molding, sheet metal, urethane and vacuum casting, CNC machining, and machine tooling. It also offers selective laser sintering materials, which include nylon 12, thermoplastic polyurethane, nylon 11, nylon 6 mineral filled, and polypropylene; binder jetting materials consisting of stainless steel and sandstone; multi-jet fusion materials; stereolithography materials, such as accura 60, accura xtreme, and accura xtreme white 200; selective laser melting material, including aluminum; material jetting materials, such as fine detail plastic, multi-color polyjet, and high definition full color; and wax casting materials comprising copper, platinum, gold, silver, bronze, brass, rhodium plated brass, and gold plated brass. The company serves the medical, consumer, robotics, architecture, aerospace, gaming, drones, education, and jewelry industries. Shapeways Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

Dogness (International) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos. The company offers its products to wholesalers and retailers. Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.