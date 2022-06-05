Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Down 7%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $368.99 and last traded at $370.96. Approximately 40,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,481,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $398.87.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $630.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Shopify from $900.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $938.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $855.15. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 282.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

