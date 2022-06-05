Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) shares were down 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$457.46 and last traded at C$458.00. Approximately 134,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 334,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$501.14.
SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2,068.00.
The stock has a market cap of C$56.15 billion and a PE ratio of 243.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$610.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,085.27.
Shopify Company Profile (TSE:SHOP)
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
