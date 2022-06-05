Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,713 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Shore Bancshares worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SHBI opened at $20.44 on Friday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

