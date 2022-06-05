Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Down to $13.45

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.45, but opened at $12.91. Signify Health shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 2,216 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 8,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,996.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Senneff bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 217,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,647.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $252,801 over the last three months. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

