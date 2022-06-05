Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Down to $13.45

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.45, but opened at $12.91. Signify Health shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 2,216 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In related news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 8,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,996.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Senneff bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 217,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,647.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $252,801 over the last three months. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.
About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
