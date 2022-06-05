Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMAR stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

