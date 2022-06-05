SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SWI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of SWI opened at $12.11 on Friday. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 131,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
About SolarWinds (Get Rating)
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.