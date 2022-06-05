SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of SWI opened at $12.11 on Friday. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 131,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

