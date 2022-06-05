Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,288,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 44,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.23% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $55,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 10.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 121,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 27,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

NYSE:SPR opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

