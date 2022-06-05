Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Down to $21.37

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.37, but opened at $20.49. Squarespace shares last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 251 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SQSP shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Squarespace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Squarespace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $207.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter worth $740,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Squarespace by 278.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the third quarter worth $13,302,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

