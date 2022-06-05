St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives $1,709.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,709.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STJPF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,680.00 price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

