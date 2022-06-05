St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,709.40.

STJPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,680.00 target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC raised shares of St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

