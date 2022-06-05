StockNews.com Downgrades CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) to Sell

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.58 million, a PE ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $166.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.20 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,339,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,719 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,549,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,162 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,041,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 441.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 886,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 722,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

